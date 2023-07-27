‘The Hunt For Veerappan’ docu-series teaser: How the brigand fell

July 27, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Netflix India on Thursday dropped a teaser of The Hunt For Veerappan, a docu-series on the 17-year manhunt for the notorious smuggler and brigand.

Veerappan, one of India’s most dreaded criminals who stalked the forests of South India, was killed in 2004 in ‘Operation Cocoon’ launched by a Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu Police. According to a press note, the docu-series delves into the ‘unseen and unheard’ aspects of the mustachioed bandit, presenting ‘firsthand accounts from individuals close to Veerappan and those who tirelessly sought to capture him.’.

Muthulakshmi, Veerappan’s widow, and B. B. Ashok Kumar (also known as Tiger Ashok Kumar), who was part of the Special Task Force of Karnataka Police to nab Veerappan, are featured in the series.

The Tamil-English series is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj (Nila, 2016) and produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, founders of Awedacious Originals, with Kimberley Hassett. Bakshi was one of the producers on the acclaimed series Delhi Crime.

“For years, we had heard tales about Veerappan’s notoriety, yet no one truly knows what made him the dreaded criminal that he became and still be known as the Robin Hood for a section of the society,” director Selvamani Selvaraj said in a statement.

“In this docu-series, through meticulous research, we have been able to dig deep into his complexities, unearthing untold stories and unexplored facets of his life. Our partnership with Netflix has allowed us to unravel the enigmatic personality and contribute to a broader dialogue that transcends Veerappan’s individual story,” he added.

The Hunt For Veerappan will stream on Netflix from August 4.