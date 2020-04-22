‘The Hunger Games’ prequel movie in development, based on new book

Lionsgate is planning a prequel film to its hit dystopian franchise The Hunger Games.

The film will be based on a new book by author Suzzane Collins, whose three Hunger Games novels were adapted by the studio into four-part film series starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Titled “The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes”, the book is set in the same universe. It will release on May 19, reported Deadline.

Francis Lawrence, who helmed three movies in the franchise, will direct the prequel with Collins penning the film treatment.

Michael Arndt, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Little Miss Sunshine”, will adapt the screenplay.

The prequel movie will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem.

“Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12,” read the official logline.

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland had portrayed Snow in the earlier four movies : “The Hunger Games” (2012), “Catching Fire” (2013), “Mockingjay: Part I” (2014) and “Mockingjay: Part II” (2015).

The films, which collected close USD 3 billion at the global box office, also featured Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks.

The prequel will be produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Collins will serve as executive producer.