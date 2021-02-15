The Hindu scribe wins best reporter award at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 February 2021 00:48 IST

S.R. Praveen, Senior Reporter, The Hindu, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the award for best reporter in the print category at the Thiruvananthapuram leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Sahal C. Muhammad of Asianet News won the award in the visual media category. Gireesh Kumar of Mathrubhumi News won the award for best cameraman (visual media). Mithun Sudhakar, Reporter, Mathrubhumi News, and Abhilash Thozhuvancode, cameraman, TwentyFour News, won special mention from the jury. The overall awards in the print and visual media categories will be declared after the remaining three legs of this year’s IFFK, the organisers said. The awards will be distributed at the IFFK valedictory ceremony in Palakkad.

