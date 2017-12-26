The gravitational pull of Pankaj Tripathi

Before I watched Gurgaon, I used to think that I know what Pankaj Tripathi is capable of. Right from the day he caught our attention as Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur, we knew you can’t miss his presence in a frame but here, despite being at the centre of narrative, Pankaj underplayed Kehri Singh. A real estate magnate from Gurgaon, who had a bloody past, Kehri was expected to be loud and brash but he was none of it. Bit by bit, he was rotting in his past and Pankaj lived it scene after scene with a glass of whiskey as his prop. Holding more than one emotion in his eyes, Pankaj gave us a masterclass in acting. “In Hindi there is a saying that what you do when no one is watching, defines your character. I used it to understand Kehri’s state of mind. He knew in his heart that he had killed a newborn girl and many other people,” said Pankaj when we met in Delhi some time back.

One of the important names in the increasing tribe of competent supporting actors in Hindi film industry, Pankaj had a busy 2017. With seven of his films making it to theatres, Pankaj was in real danger of getting type cast. But the actor, who doesn’t like any prefixes attached to his identity as a performer proved that he is made of a different soil. Apart from Gurgaon, his performances in Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Anarkali of Aarah established his versatility beyond doubt.

In Gurgaon, he was just there in the scene and made no attempt to bring the emotional upheaval on the surface to make it simple for the audience. “My director Shankar Raman didn’t want that. He asked me to just feel the character as he was not making it for single screen theatres. He said that he was making it for himself . That’s why you will not find any commercial element in Gurgaon. It worked for me because I wanted to explore the theory of just being there in the scene. That I should not take over the task of ‘delivering’ or communicating the film.”

He carried it to Bareilly Ki Barfi as well, where the 42-year-old played the father of Kriti Sanon. “Sometimes, the camera is right here and I know it is capturing my profile or back but I still don’t make an effort to look into it. I am not doing it for it. It is its job to capture me. And in today’s multi-camera set up it is technically possible as well. The moment you start favouring the camera or you start feeling that you have the task of delivering this story, you start leaving the truth, ” he analysed.

Having said that Pankaj underlined that a large number of Indian audience didn’t get this kind of performance. “I come from folk theatre where I have been part of launda naach and Nautanki. I know the ethos of our audience. But one must also understand that cinema is such a powerful medium that I believe the close up is not of your face but of your soul. You don’t need to overdo. I have seen seasoned theatre practitioners getting uncomfortable in front of camera. But every time a cameraman tells me not to move much because it is a tight close-up, I tell him it is his job to follow me,” he guffaws.

He was getting this freedom, said Pankaj, because he emerged in times when new filmmakers and storytellers were experimenting with the form. “And some of these experiments are being accepted by the public. I like to keep the audience guessing. They should not know whether I am going to make them hate, love or laugh with my character. It is like being a magician – people should not be able to guess my next trick.”

This is why when director Amit Masurkar brought the character of Atma Ram to him for Newton, Pankaj suggested some changes. “It was more black and white which I didn’t want. I took him to a grey area. Atma Ram comes from a position where he feels that a civilian can’t understand the sacrifices that a soldier makes for the nation. His seniority also plays a part in shaping his behaviour. Then we mixed his threatening attitude with his sense of humour. After all we need to keep the audience awake till the end!” At this point Pankaj almost sounded like Atma Ram. “It is an important but entertaining film. A rare film where the director doesn’t spell out his political orientation.”

It is not the first time that Pankaj gave his inputs to his director to make a role more rounded. He remembered how he suggested to Anurag Kashyap that Sultan should sit on floor after touching the feet of Ramadhir Singh. “I want to capture the human side of villainous characters as well. He had established me as a ferocious character who slaughters many buffaloes in a day. But in this scene Sultan appears like a child which accentuates his ferocity and somewhere hints at the class difference.”

Capturing the sur

In love with cooking and music, Pankaj reminded that both had matras. “If you miss a beat in music, people will notice it. This is what we do it in acting. But you can improvise only when you have complete command over a raga.” Discovered by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Pankaj complemented three women for playing an important role in shaping him as an actor – his mother, Anuradha Kapoor, former director of National School of Drama and Bhawna Talwar who had cast him in Dharm. “I feel I carry a woman inside me. Such multitude of emotions can only be carried by a woman. When human evolution was happening, I feel, women were two steps ahead of men. Men know this and that’s why they want to keep them in control.” In between, Pankaj made a self assessment of his habit of talking too much. One pushed him to analyse his craft.

He said his understanding of acting came from real life experiences. “I have no cinematic reference points. I am not inspired by Dilip Kumar or I don’t need to watch a Sunil Dutt film to play a dacoit. My 40 years of life has given me enough experiences. From farming to spending time in the company of dacoits and pickpocketeers, I have done it all. But still when I get a character, I take months to prepare it. Sometimes I spend hours in toilet thinking about a character. My wife has to call me out,” related Pankaj with a beatific smile. Hailing from a village in Gopalganj district of Bihar, Pankaj saw a landline phone for the first time when he came to Delhi to study at the National School of Drama. “I have not watched more than 40 films in my life.” So it surprises him when youngsters ask him about acting schools. “When I could come to NSD from a remote village, how this Google generation can’t figure out.”

It is not that Pankaj is averse to commercial side of cinema. His Fukrey Returns was as massy as massy could get but he hates the paisa vasool variety of cinema. “I hate the term. It is the result of market forces which have reduced cinema to a product competing with others in a mall.” He has just finished shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer Kala. “I wanted to see him working from close quarters. There were opportunities for photo ops in the past but I wanted to see his style of working.” So what did he find? “I could only say he is very humble and grounded.” And acting? “It is stylised. If I will do something like that, it will look fake and I might appear like an idiot. He has become a brand and that’s what film industry does to actors. I don’t want to become one, because I am seeking truth, because branding dilutes the art.” The challenge has just begun!