A new model: on actor Danish Bhat

Beginning his journey with modelling assignments, actor Danish Bhat has come a long way. Reminiscing the time gone by he shares the philosophy of his life – that hard work has no substitute - helped him become a part of Indian cinema. Hailing from a village in Kashmir, Danish aspires to be an inspiration for the youngsters in the Valley.

With a passion for body building, Danish started his Bollywood career with Ho Gaya Dimaagh ka Dahi in 2015, and was recently seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is based on the real incident of 2014 when around 25 Indian nurses were abducted by ISIS in Syria. Danish is seen playing the role of Captain Javed who is involved in the rescue operation, along with Katrina (Zoya) and Salman (Tiger).

Excerpts:

Given that there is hardly any culture of acting and modelling in Kashmir, what led you to take up this profession?

Well, after my standard 12th I was preparing for MBBS in Srinagar. I always had this thing in me that I have to do something different. Then I thought of going for modelling. But I was clueless about the way to reach or rather how to go about it. I told my family that I wanted to go to Mumbai. Initially, my family was sceptical because we had no relatives, distant or otherwise, where I could think of staying for the first few days. So I had no contact there.

I finally decided to go to Mumbai. There was the initial disillusionment that people generally face in a huge city like Mumbai. But then I joined the acting course at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in 2008 for a period of six months. Then I went back home to my village because I realised that an acting course cannot make one a hero. After some thought, I decided to give another try and went back to Bombay where I took up modelling assignments.

What were your challenges in pursuing your dream?

Kashmir is a place where people generally do not appreciate their children joining cinema. My journey started a little differently. I always wanted to be different from the rest of my contemporaries. I wanted to break the conventions and decided to go to Mumbai. But I was lucky because I had the support of my family, particularly my parents. The challenges were from the outside. I mean, I did not know the city of Mumbai at all, and moreover, the workings of the film industry there. However, when you start something, you start from zero. It was this motivation that helped me explore Mumbai as well as myself.

The conflict in Valley has had an impact on the culture of cinema. What do you think can be done to revive cinema back home? Also, do you have a message for the young aspirants back home?

I believe cinema is an important medium of awareness and the more we participate in this, the chances of it reaching the people living in peripheries are bigger. We need to use cinema constructively. For instance, if we take cinema into the heart of Kashmir, it will be an alternative source of employment for the people in the Valley. This will also generate tourism. So we don’t need to view cinema in a narrow perspective, but in fact, it must be seen as a crucial source of revenue – both for the state and people.

How will you define your experience as a Kashmiri in Bollywood?

The entire idea of respectability and acceptance is a two-way process. It is true that Bollywood is diverse – from linguistic diversity to religious. Let us look at it like this: The onus doesn’t only lie of the existing fraternity but also on new entrants who need to focus on presenting themselves.

Acceptance and respect rest upon the way we present ourselves to others. And as far as my identity of being a Kashmiri is concerned, I would like to clearly state that Bollywood is very inclusive towards Kashmiris. There is no prejudice .

We have people like Zaira Waseem and Tasadduq Mufti, son of former Chief Minister Mufti Saeed, who is today a well-known cinematographer in the film industry.

Coming from Kashmir, your diction was different from rest of the Bollywood fraternity. Given the importance of diction in Indian cinema how did you deal with this challenge?

Socialisation plays an important role in building your language. Having grown up in the Valley, I had to face challenges in this aspect. As a Kashmiri we have different diction for Hindi. But I worked on this limitation. I have done several workshops to improve my diction. In fact, I am still engaged with these workshops that help me improve on my style of dialogue delivery.

Could you share your experience of working with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai?

I met Salman for the first time in Austria. He is a very nice human being. In fact, he was happy to meet me because his paternal grandfather was from Jammu and we spoke for a long time over this regional association. And then both of us bonded over body building, which has been my passion for the last eight years. We use to work out twice a day.

Salman took personal interest in my character and my role. Not only that, he was very forthcoming in guiding me as Captain Javed, the role that I play in the movie. My relation with him is more of support that I received from him.

How do you plan to move forward and what are your future projects?

My next project is in Hollywood. As of now, I cannot disclose the details of the movie. I will be moving to the US in March and also I will resume modelling. There are several Bollywood projects as well, but I am still to finalise them.