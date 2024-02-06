Daily Quiz | On Ritwik Ghatak

1 / 5 | One of Ritwik Ghatak's most well-known films, it also inspired similar films in other languages, such as K. Balachander's Arangetram in Tamil. Name the film.

Answer : Meghe Dhaka Tara

2 / 5 | The film in question 1 was part of a trilogy that dealt with the aftermath of the Partition of Bengal and how the refugees coped with it. Name the other two films by Ghatak.

Answer : Komal Gandhar, Subarnarekha

3 / 5 | Name the well-known film by Ghatak that one will immediately associate the phrase, "pathetic fallacy" with. Also what does the phrase mean?

Answer : The attribution of human feelings to inanimate things. Ajantrik

4 / 5 | Officially produced by Habibur Rahman Khan from Bangladesh, the India-Bangladesh joint collaborative effort of a film is still listed among the best Bangladeshi films ever made, and Ghatak won the Best Director award from Bangladesh Cine Journalists' Association for the film. Name the film.

Answer : Titash Ekta Nadir Naam