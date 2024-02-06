GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Ritwik Ghatak
Today marks the 48th death anniversary of one of India’s well-known film directors, Ritwik Ghatak. Here’s a quiz on the person and his works

February 06, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Ritwik Ghatak.
1 / 5 | One of Ritwik Ghatak’s most well-known films, it also inspired similar films in other languages, such as K. Balachander’s Arangetram in Tamil. Name the film.
Answer : Meghe Dhaka Tara
