Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan and his movies

YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Which Kamal Haasan starrer, co-produced by him and directed by cinematographer P. C. Sreeram was the first Indian film to use Dolby Stereo surround SR technology and also was India's official entry for the 68th Academy Awards under the category Best Foreign Language Film (but was not nominated)

Answer : Kuruthipunal

2 / 5 | Kamal Haasan's film "Indian" featured him in a dual role as a father and a son. What is the name of the character he played in the film, who was an ex-serviceman fighting against corruption?

Answer : In the film "Indian," Kamal Haasan played the character Senapathy, an ex-serviceman fighting against corruption.

3 / 5 | In the movie "Hey Ram," Kamal Haasan portrayed the character Saketh Ram, who witnesses historical events during India's struggle for independence. Which renowned filmmaker directed this film?

Answer : Kamal Haasan himself

4 / 5 | Which movie marked the directorial debut of Kamal Haasan?

Answer : His career as a director began with the film "Chachi 420" (1997), the Hindi remake of "Avvai Shanmugi". Since then he has called the shots for critically acclaimed films like "Hey Ram" and "Virumaandi".