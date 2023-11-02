HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Matthew Perry
Premium

Matthew Perry, best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the hugely successful television sitcom Friends, died on Saturday at the age of 54. A quiz on Perry and his much-loved character Chandler

November 02, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On Matthew Perry
In this episode, Chandler wants to break up with Janice and “moves to” another country. Which country is this?
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Perry was among the last of the six main actors cast in the show. Which of the characters was cast first? This character was written keeping this actor in mind.
Answer : David Schwimmer who played Ross
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.