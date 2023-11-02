Daily Quiz | On Matthew Perry

YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Perry was among the last of the six main actors cast in the show. Which of the characters was cast first? This character was written keeping this actor in mind. Answer : David Schwimmer who played Ross

2 / 7 | After an accident with a knife during Season 5, what impairment did Chandler have? Answer : A missing toe

3 / 7 | What is the name of Perry's book, which is based on his life? Answer : Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing

4 / 7 | Every week, in the show, a TV guide comes to Chandler and Joey's apartment. What name appears on the address? Answer : Ms Chanandler Bong

5 / 7 | What is Chandler's job for the first few seasons? Answer : IT procurements manager with a specialisation in statistical analysis and data reconfiguration

6 / 7 | The Friends theme song is "I'll be there for you." Which band wrote this song? Answer : The Rembrandts