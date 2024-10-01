‘The Greatest of All Time’: Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ to stream on Netflix; premiere date out

Netflix, the OTT partner of Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, also known as, GOAT, have shared the streaming date of the film. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and was released on September 5, 2024.

The film will be available on the OTT platform from October 3. The platform’s social media profiles shared the news.

Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! 👀💥



Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi 🐐🔥#TheGOATOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/5mwZ2xdoSo — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) October 1, 2024

With GOAT, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joined the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha has teamed up with Vijay 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The film’s star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.