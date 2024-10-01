GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Greatest of All Time’: Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ to stream on Netflix; premiere date out

The film also stars actors Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Amir, Mohan and Laila among others

Published - October 01, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Greatest of All Time’

A still from ‘The Greatest of All Time’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix, the OTT partner of Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, also known as, GOAT, have shared the streaming date of the film. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and was released on September 5, 2024.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

The film will be available on the OTT platform from October 3. The platform’s social media profiles shared the news.

With GOAT, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joined the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha has teamed up with Vijay 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The film’s star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Published - October 01, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.