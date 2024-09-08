ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Greatest of All Time’: Trisha shares BTS images from Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’

Published - September 08, 2024 02:34 pm IST

The film also stars actors Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Amir, Mohan and Laila among others

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay and Trisha in a still from ‘The Greatest of All Time’ | Photo Credit: @agsentertainment/YouTube

The cat’s out of the bag! Out of many pleasant surprises director Venkat Prabhu and team had in store in Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time, the makers have now officially revealed a major one. Trisha, whose last Tamil film was Vijay’s Leo, features in a cameo in the ‘Matta’ song from GOAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor took to social media recently to share behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of GOAT.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

Following the post, the makers of the film released a promotional video clip of the song featuring Trisha and Vijay in which the two recreate a step from the ‘Appadi Podu’ track from Ghilli which came out 20 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, GOAT marks Trisha’s first cameo appearance in a film in years. The last time she did a cameo in a Tamil film was back in 2008 in her Ghilli co-star Prakash Raj’s Velli Thirai. The actor was later seen in a cameo in the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave which was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa starring Trisha as the lead along with Silamabarasan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

Ghilli also marked Trisha and Vijay’s first collaboration and the two actors have starred together in multiple films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and last year’s Leo. GOAT also marked Trisha’s reunion with Venkat Prabhu after the 2011 film Mankatha.

The producer of GOAT recently shared that the film has made ₹126.32 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross collection

GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha has teamed up with Vijay 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The film’s star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Watch the ‘Matta’ song promo video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US