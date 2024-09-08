‘The Greatest of All Time’: Trisha shares BTS images from Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’

The cat’s out of the bag! Out of many pleasant surprises director Venkat Prabhu and team had in store in Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time, the makers have now officially revealed a major one. Trisha, whose last Tamil film was Vijay’s Leo, features in a cameo in the ‘Matta’ song from GOAT.

The actor took to social media recently to share behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of GOAT.

Following the post, the makers of the film released a promotional video clip of the song featuring Trisha and Vijay in which the two recreate a step from the ‘Appadi Podu’ track from Ghilli which came out 20 years ago.

Interestingly, GOAT marks Trisha’s first cameo appearance in a film in years. The last time she did a cameo in a Tamil film was back in 2008 in her Ghilli co-star Prakash Raj’s Velli Thirai. The actor was later seen in a cameo in the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave which was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa starring Trisha as the lead along with Silamabarasan.

Ghilli also marked Trisha and Vijay’s first collaboration and the two actors have starred together in multiple films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and last year’s Leo. GOAT also marked Trisha’s reunion with Venkat Prabhu after the 2011 film Mankatha.

The producer of GOAT recently shared that the film has made ₹126.32 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross collection.

GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha has teamed up with Vijay 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The film’s star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Watch the ‘Matta’ song promo video here: