‘The Greatest Of All Time’ trailer: Vijay stands tall as ‘The GOAT’ in Venkat Prabhu’s action entertainer

Thalapathy fans can now rejoice! The makers of Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu, GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) have released the film’s trailer.

Venkat Prabhu took to social media to share the much-awaited trailer. In the trailer, Vijay is introduced as an hostage negotiator, field expert and a spy who is taking on the new position as the leader of a special team for an assignment. We also get a glimpse of the film’s extended cast and the trailer features references to Venkat’s previous hit Mankatha as well as a callback to Vijay’s Ghilli.

Presenting my hero THE @actorvijay na the way you have been longing to see for ages! Here is #TheGoatTrailer like never before 🔥🔥



Tamil ▶️ : https://t.co/VakREfP4m7

Telugu ▶️ : https://t.co/6G4wYqv075

Hindi ▶️ : https://t.co/U1ynrzBtC5#TheGreatestOfAllTime… pic.twitter.com/U3CHFWlCPu — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 17, 2024

The trailer offers a second glimpse of the film after the makers shared a clip on the occasion of the actor’s 50th birthday back in June, which confirmed that Vijay will be playing dual roles in the film; while one is that of a middle-aged, spectacle-sporting adult, the other is a goateed youngster. But are there more avatars of Vijay to look forward to? The trailer gives a hint.

Interestingly, while the Tamil trailer ends with a recreation shot of Vijay from Ghilli, the Telugu and Hindi trailers feature Vijay in a suave tuxedo pulling off a mission while humming to the tune of Mission Impossible.

Apart from reports that the film is a sci-fi spectacle, GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha is teaming up with Vijay after 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is working with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, GOAT will be released on September 5, 2024, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

With the film, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The actor has also announced that his next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, will be his last one before his political entry. While an official confirmation on the film is yet to be out, director H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame has recently confirmed that he will be helming the film.

Watch the trailer of The Greatest Of All Time here: