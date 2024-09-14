ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Greatest of All Time’: Makers of Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ call it ‘the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year’

Updated - September 14, 2024 03:02 pm IST

The film also stars actors Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Amir, Mohan and Laila among others

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Greatest of All Time’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, also known as, GOAT, have stated that it is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and its official X profile shared a video calling GOAT “the biggest blockbuster of 2024” and called it the “highest grossing Tamil film of the year”.

The makers of the film, which was released on Thursday, the 5th of September, 2024, recently stated that it made ₹126.32 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross collection and has crossed the ₹288 crore mark in four days.

With GOAT, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joined the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha has teamed up with Vijay 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The film’s star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

