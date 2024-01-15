‘The Greatest Of All Time’: First look of Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal from Vijay’s next out

January 15, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

A new poster featuring actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal Amir from actor Vijay’s much-anticipated film, The Greatest Of All Time, was released by the makers today on the occasion of Pongal.

The poster features the three actors walking alongside Vijay, all sporting military uniforms and wielding guns.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time features Vijay in a dual role and is reported as a sci-fi spectacle. Apart from the names above, the film’s star-studded cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, and Jayaram.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment.

Notably, with The Greatest Of All Time, Venkat joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu. Janaki Soundar’s 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars.

The film will also mark the reunion of Vijay and Yuvan after 2003’s Pudhiya Geethai, which remains their only collaboration to date.

