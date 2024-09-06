‘The Greatest of All Time’: Day 1 worldwide collection of Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ officially revealed

The makers of Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, also known as, GOAT, have shared the official first-day collection of the film. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and its head Archana Kalpathi has now revealed the worldwide collection for GOAT which was released on Thursday, the 5th of September, 2024.

The producer took to X to share that the film has made ₹126.32 crore as its day 1 worldwide gross collection. Check out the tweet here:

With GOAT, Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joined the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha has teamed up with Vijay 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The film’s star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

