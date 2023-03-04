ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ remake?: Sanya Malhorta wraps up ‘special film’

March 04, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindi remake of the 2021 Malayalam film is being helmed by 'Cargo' fame Arati Kadav and produced by Harman Baweja

ANI

Sanya Malhotra | Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sanya Malhotra

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Saturday shared a glimpse of the wrap-up celebrations of her "special film."

On Saturday, Sanya took to Instagram stories and treated fans with a couple of pictures from the wrap-up party. In the group photo, Sanya posed with Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wrapped up a special film with the best people. Can't wait for you all to watch it."

Sanya is gearing up for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen. Released in 2021, the original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles

The Hindi remake is being helmed by Cargo fame Arati Kadav and produced by Harman Baweja.

Meanwhile, Sanya was last seen in the mystery thriller film Hit: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film Kathal.

