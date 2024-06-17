GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' renewed by Netflix for season two

According to the streamer, The Great Indian Kapil Show ranked among Netflix’s top two shows in India since its launch. It is also the first Indian series to stay on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five weeks 

Updated - June 17, 2024 02:36 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 02:14 pm IST

PTI
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comic-actor Kapil Sharma, will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Monday. The first season of the popular celebrity chat series will conclude on June 22, with actor Kartik Aaryan as the celebrity guest.

In its ongoing chapter, The Great Indian Kapil Show featured several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and international singer Ed Sheeran across episodes. Besides Sharma, the show, which premiered in March on the streamer, also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

Sharma said the first season was "wonderful" and the makers will try not to make the audience wait for long for the next one. “We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe. Collaborating with Netflix for The Great Indian Kapil Show has been a fulfilling experience and on that note, we promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aaryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," the host said in a statement.

"After a phenomenal first season, we’re overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back to Netflix for Season 2. There is a growing trend of families choosing Netflix for their weekend entertainment, and The Great Indian Kapil Show has become a delightful tradition for many. Kapil’s ability to connect with audiences through his humour is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment. Just like the previous season, we’re delighted for audiences worldwide to experience laughter like never before,” added Tanya Bami, Series Head of Netflix India.

According to the streamer, The Great Indian Kapil Show ranked among Netflix’s top two shows in India since its launch. It is also the first Indian series to stay on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for five weeks on Netflix, it said.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.