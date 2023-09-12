‘The Great Indian Family’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal is a bhajan star in crisis

September 12, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Yash Raj Films on Tuesday launched the trailer of their new comedy-entertainer, The Great Indian Family.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as a popular bhajan singer in a religious small town named Balrampur.

In a twist of fate, Ved (Kaushal), who goes by his stage name Bhajan Kumar, finds a letter claiming he is Muslim by birth. This causes a rift in his devout and conservative Hindu family.

The Great Indian Family also features Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani in the cast. Kaushal is paired opposite Manushi Chhillar in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Kaushal said, “TGIF is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family.”

He continued, “Our joint families are truly unique because of the personalities they inhabit. They can be a huge strength when the going gets tough and they can also be quite dysfunctional at the same time. TGIF is a celebration of this very spirit of all our families.

The Great Indian Family will release in theatres on September 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.