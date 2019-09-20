‘The Goldfinch’ review: A goldfinch that never flies

Adapting a Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller is a double-edged sword. The novel has a ready audience in its large number of readers but also baggage of expectations. The reader, who now doubles up as a viewer, knows the characters — their thoughts, lives, philosophies and traumas —as much as the filmmaker does. There’s little room to argue otherwise. The filmmaker and his writers are at the liberty to expand the universe of the book but, often that’s not the wisest decision either (considering how militant readers can get). With The Goldfinch, you can see the makers struggle with these dilemmas constantly, rendering the film a desultory and cautious tone.

The opening scene with Ansel Elgort, a grown-up Theodore, hints at some kind of violence, accompanied by exposition. You can sense an allegiance to the source material when an adaptation opens with exposition. The film, from there on, has a vast canvas (771 pages) to cover, and it does so by using flashbacks and episodes from Theodore’s life to take the narrative forward. The outcome is so rushed and emotions are so ephemeral that even uniformity in aesthetics (soft golden hues and lighting) and film score (melancholic and uplifting) are ineffective adhesives to keep this narrative unfolding naturally. Actors like Sarah Paulson and Nicole Kidman, are in the process, reduced to vignettes.

The Goldfinch Director: John Crowley

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Kidman

Storyline: 13-year-old Theodore’s trauma of losing his mother in a bomb blast has a pivotal impact on his life

Right at the onset, you discover Theodore has lost his mother in a bomb explosion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This incident illustrates the unwavering significance of destiny and art in Theodore’s life. The protagonist’s recurring tryst with the two is at the core of this story. Dig deeper, and the narrative wants to comment on the interdependence of destiny and art as well, but the film, with its agenda to cover an expansive ground, never quite allows any depth to emerge. Even though a few scenes do capture the emotions of a traumatised boy and the guilt that haunts the rest of his life, the film is unable to bring out the philosophical significance of art, diminishing The Goldfinch painting by Carel Fabritius to merely a plot device.

As difficult as filmmaker John Crowley and screenplay writer Peter Straughan make it for you to be invested in the characters, including Theodore, the friendship between a young Theodore and Boris, a rebellious Russian teen with an abusive father, emerges as an exception. When all is lost, shared experiences of trauma, hopelessness and uncertainty, bind the two characters together in the parched Nevada desert, as they navigate adolescence. It’s rare to see the film allow ‘inconsequential’ moments between the two to germinate at a leisurely pace, since most other scenes, even the emotionally-charged ones, are either causal or concomitant, and imposing cinematography only services the story. In the film, Theodore’s mother, points at a withering leaf in a painting and tells him that the artist is trying to communicate something, perhaps about morality. The film too has several such ‘leaves’, but they are more embellishments than metaphors.