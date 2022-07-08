The Godfather actor James Caan passes away at 82

James Caan | Photo Credit: ROSE PROUSER

July 08, 2022 13:48 IST

Caan is best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Sonny Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic The Godfather

Hollywood actor James Caan, best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in The Godfather, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Caan had played Sonny Corleone, the mafia family’s eldest son, in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic The Godfather.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," Caan's family said in a tweet posted to his account.

Caan started as an actor in 1960s Hollywood, with small roles in films by acclaimed directors including Billy Wilder ( Irma La Douce), Howard Hawks ( El Dorado) and Coppola ( The Rain People). However, it was his role as Sonny Corleone that established him as a major actor. Caan also reprised the role for a cameo in The Godfather Part II.

Post The Godfather, he was known for his roles in Rollerball, Thief, and Misery.

Details of Caan’s death, including the cause of death, remain unknown at the moment.