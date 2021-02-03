‘The Girl On The Train’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s murder-mystery looks intriguing

The film is is an official adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book by the same name

Netflix has dropped the trailer of its upcoming murder-mystery The Girl On The Train. The thriller, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment, is all set to embark on its journey on February 26, 2021.

The Girl On The Train is an official adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book by the same name, and is the story of Meera (Parineeti Chopra), a lawyer with a dark past and a broken marriage who suffers from short-term amnesia. To get over her loneliness, she fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she sees in their home from the train she takes daily. One day, she witnesses something unexpected that breaks her trust and she takes it upon herself to unravel the truth that shocks her. She gets unknowingly involved in a ruthless crime that she decides to solve.

Director and Writer of The Girl On The Train, Ribhu Dasgupta said, “The book enticed me tremendously, and I am excited to have the opportunity to bring this version of the story to screens around the world. This film has been a real ride of emotion and passion for me. I am happy that the trailer will drop on Netflix and everyone will see a glimpse of the world we have created.”

Parineeti Chopra, playing the protagonist Meera Kapoor, said, “The Girl On The Train was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of a role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with Ribhu to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself with more, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. The Girl On The Train will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth.”