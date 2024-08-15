GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Gentleman’ renewed for a second season on Netflix

The new season will see Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings reprising their roles with filming scheduled to commence in 2025

Published - August 15, 2024 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Theo James in a still from ‘The Gentleman’

Theo James in a still from ‘The Gentleman’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed The Gentlemen for a second season, marking the return of Guy Ritchie to the director’s chair. The new season will see Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings reprising their roles, though additional casting details are still under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The Gentlemen’ series review: This Guy Ritchie spin-off is stylish and senseless

The first season of The Gentlemen introduced us to Eddie Horniman (James), the unsuspecting heir to the Duke of Halstead title, who inherits not just a sprawling estate but also a criminal empire. The estate, masked by its aristocratic facade, harbors an illegal weed farm run by the formidable Susie (Scodelario) and her crime boss father, Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone). Eddie’s foray into gangster life was as comedic as it was perilous, featuring a mix of ruthless rivals and eccentric foes.

As the second season unfolds, Eddie and Susie are set to head the weed empire amidst a new wave of treacherous competitors. Ritchie, alongside Matthew Read, will script the next chapter of this high-stakes drama, delving deeper into the evolving relationship between Eddie and Susie.

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ movie review: Guy Ritchie’s glib blitzkrieg is a Nazi-slaughter spectacle

Filming for the new season is scheduled to commence in 2025. James has hinted at the continued tension between his character and Susie, acknowledging that despite their growing bond, their fundamentally different backgrounds will always create friction.

The Gentlemen continues to be a product of Moonage Pictures in collaboration with Miramax Television, with Ritchie and his team executive producing.

