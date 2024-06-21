ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Front Room’ Trailer: Brandy Norwood takes on evil mother-in-law

Published - June 21, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The film also stars Kathryn Hunter, Neal Huff and Andrew Burnap

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Front Room’  | Photo Credit: @A24/YouTube

The trailer of Sam and Max Eggers’ directorial debut The Front Room, has been released by A24. The film is based on the short story of the same name by Susan Hill.

The film stars Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, Neal Huff and Andrew Burnap. The trailer introduces a newly pregnant woman whose life goes for a toss when her mother-in-law decides to stay in her house.

Sam Eggers and Max Eggers, who are brothers of filmmaker Robert Eggers. While Max Eggers co-wrote Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Sam Eggers served as a production assistant on Robert Eggers’ The Witch.

Meanwhile, Norwood was recently seen in the Netflix holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham. She will next be seen in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Watch the trailer of The Front Room here:

