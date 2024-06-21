GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Front Room’ Trailer: Brandy Norwood takes on evil mother-in-law

The film also stars Kathryn Hunter, Neal Huff and Andrew Burnap

Published - June 21, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Front Room’ 

A still from ‘The Front Room’  | Photo Credit: @A24/YouTube

The trailer of Sam and Max Eggers’ directorial debut The Front Room, has been released by A24. The film is based on the short story of the same name by Susan Hill.

Jonathan Majors to star in supernatural thriller ‘Merciless’

The film stars Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, Neal Huff and Andrew Burnap. The trailer introduces a newly pregnant woman whose life goes for a toss when her mother-in-law decides to stay in her house.

Sam Eggers and Max Eggers, who are brothers of filmmaker Robert Eggers. While Max Eggers co-wrote Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Sam Eggers served as a production assistant on Robert Eggers’ The Witch.

‘Train to Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho teams up with Alfonso Cuaron for ‘Revelations’

Meanwhile, Norwood was recently seen in the Netflix holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham. She will next be seen in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Watch the trailer of The Front Room here:

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.