‘The Franchise’ trailer: Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci satirise the craft of superhero cinema

HBO has announced that The Franchise, a new comedy series from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes and acclaimed satirist Armando Iannucci, will premiere on Sunday, October 6. Created and executive produced by Jon Brown, takes a comedic look at the chaos of superhero filmmaking

The show follows the crew behind a struggling movie franchise as they navigate the disorder and absurdities of the cinematic universe. The series explores the behind-the-scenes mishaps that occur during production, posing the question, “How does the cinematic sausage get made?”

The ensemble cast features Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, and Isaac Powell. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl.

Mendes directed the pilot, with executive production from Iannucci, Mendes, and others through their respective production companies, Dundee Productions and Neal Street Productions.