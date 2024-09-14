GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Forest Hills’ trailer: ‘The Shining’ star Shelley Duvall marks her final role

The film follows a man haunted by nightmarish visions after suffering head trauma in the Catskills

Published - September 14, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shelley Duvall in a still from ‘The Forest Hills’

Shelley Duvall in a still from ‘The Forest Hills’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Forest Hills - A Scott Goldberg Film

The trailer for The Forest Hills has been released, marking the final movie appearance of the late Shelley Duvall, her first role in two decades. The film, directed by Scott Goldberg, also features Edward Furlong (Terminator 2) and Dee Wallace (The Howling). Duvall, known for her iconic performances in The Shining and the films of Robert Altman, passed away earlier this year at 75.

Shelley Duvall, star of ’The Shining,’ ’Nashville,’ dies at 75

Goldberg was thrilled to work with Duvall, whom he reached out to in 2023 for a supporting role in the indie horror film. Despite being filmed remotely from her Texas home and directed via Zoom, Duvall brought her talent to the project. She expressed joy at returning to acting, saying, “Acting again—it’s so much fun. It enriches your life.” This role was especially meaningful as she had expressed a desire to act again before her passing.

The Forest Hills follows Rico (Chiko Mendez), a man haunted by nightmarish visions after suffering head trauma in the Catskills. Edward Furlong plays Billy, a character who convinces Rico that he can transform into a werewolf, with Furlong himself undergoing a transformation in the film. The movie also stars Jamie Marsh, Chiko Mendez, Felissa Rose, Linda Flores, Marianne Hagan, and Stacey Nelkin and is produced by Dreznick-Goldberg Productions, Digital Thunderdome, and Scott Hansen.

September 14, 2024

