GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The First Omen’ trailer: The evil returns to its roots

‘The First Omen’ stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy

January 04, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘The First Omen’ 

First look of ‘The First Omen’  | Photo Credit: @20thHorror/X

The first look poster and trailer of 20th Century Studios’ upcoming psychological horror film The First Omen has been released. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens on April 5, 2024, in theatres.

ALSO READ
'The Omen' prequel 'The First Omen' to release on this date
ALSO READ
The best films of 2023: From ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ and ‘The Holdovers’ to ‘Poor Things’

A statement from the makers read, “When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy. The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson and based on characters created by David Seltzer, with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith and Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas.

The producers are David S Goyer and Keith Levine and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan. Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.