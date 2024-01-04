‘The First Omen’ trailer: The evil returns to its roots

January 04, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The first look poster and trailer of 20th Century Studios’ upcoming psychological horror film The First Omen has been released. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens on April 5, 2024, in theatres.

Create something to fear.



Watch the new trailer for #TheFirstOmen, only in theaters April 5. pic.twitter.com/U6YaXUsdQ8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) January 3, 2024

A statement from the makers read, “When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy. The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson and based on characters created by David Seltzer, with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith and Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas.

The producers are David S Goyer and Keith Levine and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan. Watch the trailer here: