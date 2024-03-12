‘The First Omen’ new trailer: Terrifying sneak peek into upcoming horror movie

March 12, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Makers of the psychological horror film 'The First Omen', which is a prequel to the classic horror film 'The Omen' unveiled a new trailer. The official page of 20th Century Studios India took to Instagram on Monday to share the new trailer and wrote, "Watch the new trailer for #TheFirstOmen. Experience the most terrifying movie of the year, only in cinemas April 5."

The trailer shows more unseen footage from the psychological horror film and teases what is promised to be a terrifying movie. The story revolves around a young American lady who is brought to Rome to begin a life of devotion to the church. She discovers a darkness that forces her to doubt her faith and uncovers a horrifying plot that seeks to bring an evil incarnate into the world.

The star cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy. The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson and based on characters created by David Seltzer, with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas. The producers are David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan.

Gregory Peck played an ambassador who believes his little son is the living essence of the Antichrist in the original 'The Omen'.