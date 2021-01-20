Netflix’s first Telugu film ‘Pitta Kathalu’ on February 19

The anthology film has stories of women, directed by Tharun Bhascker, B V Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy

Following the Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal recently, Netflix announced its foray into Telugu cinema with its first Telugu original film, titled Pitta Kathalu, which translates to short stories in Telugu. The four-part anthology film is directed by Tharun Bhascker, B V Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

Pitta Kathalu narrates four stories of bold women, essayed by Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba and Lakshmi Manchu. The film also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satyadev, Srinivas Avasarala, Saanve Megghana and Sanjith Hegde among others.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the film will première on Netflix on February 19.

Speaking about the venture, Tharun states, “Pitta Kathalu is a labour of love with every story in the anthology showcasing a beautiful landscape of the country and presenting women-led stories that will touch a chord with the audience. Working with other extremely talented directors and incredible actors was an opportunity to cherish. It is time for regional Indian content to shine on the global stage.”

Nandini terms the collaboration a rewarding experience: “Working with gifted directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a different take on relationships.”

Nag Ashwin adds that he wanted to push the boundaries of what people expect from the digital medium: “I hope the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created, will connect with people.”

To this, Ghazi director Sankalp adds, “The film brings four stories to life and explores some unique themes that we hope will interest viewers.”