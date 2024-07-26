‘The Fantastic Four’ cast officially assembles for the first time as Marvel teases Galactus with SDCC drone show

The anticipated cast of TheFantastic Four has officially assembled, with Pedro Pascal giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse on social media. The The Last of Us star, set to play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, shared a photo on Instagram with his fellow cast members, captioning it, “Our first mission.”

In the photo, Pascal is joined by Vanessa Kirby, who will portray Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. The film also stars Julia Garner as The Silver Surfer, with Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role.

Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige has revealed that the upcoming superhero film will be a period piece set in an alternate 1960s universe. He mentioned in The Official Marvel Podcast, “It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image... Those are smart observations, I’ll say…”

Excitement for the film was further amplified at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) when Marvel hosted a spectacular drone show. Feige, speaking at the event, urged the crowd to look to the skies at 9:45 PM. As drones formed various images, they eventually revealed the iconic Fantastic Four ‘4’ symbol, teasing the presence of Galactus, a major antagonist in the Marvel universe.

Galactus and The Fantastic Four reveal at the Marvel drone show pic.twitter.com/k4jDpA2348 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2024

Ralph Ineson is set to portray Galactus, a god-like figure who consumes planets to sustain his life force. Galactus is a formidable adversary for the Fantastic Four, having appeared previously in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Feige also confirmed that the cast will make an appearance at Comic-Con and that filming for Fantastic Four will commence right after the event. “Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said. “I’m extremely excited because those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe.”

The Fantastic Four is set to open in theaters on July 25, 2025