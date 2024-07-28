ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Fantastic 4: First Steps’: Marvel unveils ‘Fantastic Four’ film title with concept reel featuring Galactus

Updated - July 28, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film will be out in theatres on July 25, 2025

ANI

Title poster of ‘The Fantastic 4: First Steps’ | Photo Credit: @MarvelStudios/X

From announcing new projects to unveiling glimpses of the upcoming films at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel left no stone unturned to create excitement among the audience. The title of Fantastic Four was also officially disclosed at the event. It will be called The Fantastic 4: First Steps.

As per Variety, a concept reel for the inaugural Fantastic Four installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unveiled to Hall H attendees after an introduction by director Matt Shakman, giving fans a taste of the Space Age aesthetic that will be incorporated into the superhero feature.

We’re doing a retro-future ‘60s. Syd Mead was an inspiration. The ‘60s, to me, is all about optimism,” Shakman told the audience, expanding on the film’s period setting while referencing the influential designer. “I love the Fantastic Four. I love their power set. We want to be true to the comics but we want to be true to life.”

Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece

Shakman then stepped aside to show a video meant to give fans a taste of the flavor of the superhero film. The footage had the tone of a news reel, featuring moments such as Mr. Fantastic speaking to a bored classroom under a banner for “Fantastic Science,” the superhero team’s flying Fantasticar, space suits, a rocket launch, and the Thing being featured on a dating show as a mystery contestant. The video reportedly ends with a first-look at the fan-favourite villain, Galactus.

The event was attended by the cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, among others. The film will be out in theatres on July 25, 2025.

