ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Famous Five’ series adaptation in works at BBC; Nicolas Winding Refn to helm

June 26, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The 21-book series is set to be made into three 90-minute features for BBC and ZDF

The Hindu Bureau

Nicolas Winding Refn | Photo Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

A series adaptation of The Famous Five, Enid Blyton’s legendary children’s adventure book series, is in the works at BBC and ZDF with Drive, Copenhagen Cowboy maker Nicolas Winding Refn on board as creator and executive producer.

ALSO READ
‘No Hard Feelings’ movie review: Jennifer Lawrence’s sex comedy is vanilla with a hint of raunchy 

The 21-book series is set to be made into three 90-minute features for BBC and ZDF. The Famous Five novels follow the adventures of a group of young children, Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and their dog Timmy. “They encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets in an odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between young heroes,” reads a report by Deadline.

The Famous Five has seen multiple series and film adaptations over the years, with even ZDF co-producing a series in 1995. A German film adaptation named Fünf Freunde, based on the 1947’s ‘Five on Kirrin Island Again’ book, released in 2012.

The first episode of the latest series is written by Matthew Read, the second by Priya K Dosanjh, and the third is written by Matthew Bouch and Matthew Read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
San Diego Comic-Con to be hit by writers’ strike as major studios drop out

Apart from Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Bouch also executive produce. Sophie MacClancy serves as the producer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US