ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Family Stallone’: Sylvester Stallone lands reality show with wife, daughters

February 03, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Los Angeles

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the eight-episode show will air on Paramount+ later this year

PTI

Actor Sylvester Stallone | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone will make his foray into the reality television world with a show by American streamer Paramount+.

Titled The Family Stallone, the eight-episode show is a docu-series about the iconic action star, who led popular franchises such as Rocky, Rambo, Expendables and many other high-octane Hollywood titles.

Stallone (76) will feature along with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, reported American news outlet Variety.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families," the official description of the show read.

The Family Stallone will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and will air on Paramount+ later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US