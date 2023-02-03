HamberMenu
‘The Family Stallone’: Sylvester Stallone lands reality show with wife, daughters

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the eight-episode show will air on Paramount+ later this year

February 03, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Actor Sylvester Stallone

Actor Sylvester Stallone | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone will make his foray into the reality television world with a show by American streamer Paramount+.

Titled The Family Stallone, the eight-episode show is a docuseries about the iconic action star, who led popular franchises such as Rocky, Rambo, Expendables and many other high-octane Hollywood titles.

Stallone (76) will feature along with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, reported American news outlet Variety.

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families," the official description of the show read.

The Family Stallone will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and will air on Paramount+ later this year.

