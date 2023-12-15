‘The Family Plan’ movie review: Mark Wahlberg’s assassin comedy derails off course all too soon

December 15, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The premise of a spy/assassin-in-hiding has taken the shape of several genres in Hollywood. It has ranged from comedic to romantic, and at times even tragic. AppleTV+’s The Family Plan forms an unimpressive addition to this list. As if filling clay into the moulds of stereotypical characters, the film ignores any meaningful plot or character development and rushes into plot twists written to end the saga on a victorious note. However, by the time it is all done and dusted, one can gauge that this film could have also been consumed as background noise.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, who plays a former assassin living in suburban hiding, the film starts off with a montage that lays out his hardships as a father of two teenagers. Other than parenting woes, Dan Morgan’s life with his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their three kids seems as sleepy as their Buffalo neighbourhood. When his picture ends up on social media, Dan is quick to retrieve his stash of hidden cash, loads his family into the minivan, and tells them that they are taking a road trip to Las Vegas (where he intends to acquire new identities and a safe passage out of the country). While the audience is made aware that Dan is doing this not out of abundant precaution, but because of the very real threat of his former employees hunting him down, there is never a real sense of urgency infused in the script. What ends up happening therefore is that the multiple car chases, and the assassins popping up to kill Dan, are rendered flat.

Much of the film’s writing is that way, and in a plot-heavy premise that relies on sustained sense of thrill, The Family Plan fails at generating curiosity. Stacking tropes one on top of the other, the film’s writing makes the product generically predictable. While Dan’s past is summed up in a few lines of exposition, his present-day life is not given much to chew on either. His two teenage kids, Nina (Zoe Colletti) and Kyle (Van Crosby), are not given space to shine (in a film about family), and tend to blend away into the annoying teenage cacophony. Though Michelle Monaghan, as the wife and mother who has been lied to for 18 years, is able to string out some depth from the material.

An escape plan disguised as a family road trip, a New York dad fighting off assassins in Las Vegas — there were a lot of opportunities here for The Family Plan that were surrendered in favour of dull characters, and an even duller plot.

The Family Plan is available for streaming on Apple TV+

