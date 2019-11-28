Movies

‘The Family Man’ season two shoot begins, Samantha Akkineni to make digital debut

The Amazon Prime show follows a middle-class man, played by Manoj Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Amazon original The Family Man on Thursday started filming for its second season.

The news was shared by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Twitter.

“Season 2! Now filming!” they wrote on their official handle alongside a teaser video.

Amazon Prime Video also shared the same clip and wrote in the caption, “Right now Srikant is on a vacation with Suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon!”

It will also feature Tamil and Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, in a pivotal role.

Samantha said she was excited to make her digital debut with the show, and thanked the directors for giving her a dream role.

The Family Man follows a middle-class man, played by Manoj Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

The show’s first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag.

The Family Man started streaming on September 20 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews. Soon after, it was green lit by the streamer for a second season.

