‘The Family Man’ Season 2 trailer: Samantha Akkineni faces off against Manoj Bajpayee

19 May 2021 13:28 IST

The new season of the thriller series, created by Raj & DK, will be out on June 4

Amazon Prime Video announced June 4 the release date for the second season of The Family Man, created by Raj & DK.

The streaming platform also released a trailer for the new season of the series, that is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. This time around, his character Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. The nine-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack.

Speaking on the trailer launch, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video commented, “Nothing is more rewarding for us than our characters becoming a household name. The new season of The Family Man is bigger, more complex and dials up the action. We’re confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis.”

Creators Raj and DK added, “We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise. Samantha Akkineni has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can.”