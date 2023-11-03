ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Fall Guy’ trailer: Ryan Gosling is a lovelorn stuntman in delirious action comedy

November 03, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

David Leitch’s film follows a Hollywood stunt double investigating the disappearance of a major star

The Hindu Bureau

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’

After his exertions in Barbieland, Ryan Gosling cruises and leaps through movie-land in the trailer for David Leitch’s The Fall Guy. The Bullet Train and Deadpool 2director’s new action comedy stars Gosling as a Colt, a Hollywood stuntman with a pretty face and a battered physique.

After a sabbatical following a near-fatal accident, Colt returns to work on a big-budget sci-fi production featuring action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). The project, it turns out, is being directed by his former girlfriend, Jody (Emily Blunt). Colt broke off contact with Jody many years ago and now she hates his guts. “We need to keep it super profesh,” she tells him after they (somewhat) make amends. “Profesh is my middle name,” he replies.

When Tom mysteriously disappears from the film’s sets, Colt is called upon to investigate, while also doubling for him in front of the camera. It’s his only way to keep Jody’s film going and also win her love back. As the plot thickens, “Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt,” says the film’s synopsis.

The Fall Guy is adapted by Drew Pearce from the hit 1980s TV series of the same name. Lee Majors, who headlined the original show, has a role in the film.

Before becoming a film director, David Leitch was a stunt double for Hollywood stars like Bratt Pitt, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Matt Damon.

Also featuring Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu, The Fall Guy will release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

