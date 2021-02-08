‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ trailer: Time for Sam and Bucky to join the big leagues

The duo team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities, as they face several challenges, including the return of Baron Zemo

The new trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is here. The six-episode series debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on March 19, 2021.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.

Initially supposed to be the first series from Marvel (but delayed due to the pandemic, due to which WandaVision released earlier), the show is set after the end of Endgame, and sees the duo take on anarchists Flag-Smashers, as well as Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.