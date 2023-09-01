‘The Exorcist: Believer’ gets a new release date because of Taylor Swift’s film

September 01, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

The release date of The Exorcist: Believer has been moved up following Taylor Swift’s announcement that her Eras Tour concert movie will be released on the same day. Following her announcement and tickets for her film selling out, the makers of The Exorcist: Believer have moved their release date from Friday, October 13 to October 6.

Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse and the producer of The Exorcist: Believer took to Twitter and shared the new release date.

Releasing fifty years after the first film, The Exorcist: Believer is intended to be the first of three new The Exorcist films, with the second, The Exorcist: Deceiver, set for release on April 18, 2025.

Directed by David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz.

