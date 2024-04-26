ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Exorcism’ trailer: Russell Crowe plays an exorcist in desperate need of an exorcism

April 26, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

‘The Exorcism’ adds to Crowe’s recent foray into horror-thrillers following his roles in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ and ‘Sleeping Dogs’

The Hindu Bureau

Russel Crowe in a still from ‘The Exorcism’

Vertical has unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming horror film, The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Simpkins. The trailer revolves around Crowe’s character, Anthony Miller, an actor grappling with personal demons while shooting a supernatural horror movie. Simpkins portrays Miller’s estranged daughter, questioning the source of his unraveling.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The First Omen’ movie review: This deliciously scary prequel is a franchise reviver

The cast also includes Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, David Hyde Pierce, Adrian Pasdar, Tracey Bonner, and Josh Warren. The film marks Worthington’s horror debut, having recently reprised his role as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s billion dollar Avatar franchise.

The Exorcism adds to Crowe’s recent foray into horror following his roles in The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) and Sleeping Dogs (2024). Simpkins, familiar with the genre from her appearances in the Fear Street trilogy, 2015’s Hangman and other horror projects, brings her genre experience to the table.

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ movie review: A brilliant Russel Crowe in a straightforward exorcism story

Joshua John Miller serves as director and co-wrote the script with his partner M.A. Fortin. The Exorcism marks Miller and Fortin’s second feature, after the 2015 horror comedy The Final Girls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Exorcism is currently scheduled for release on 7 June, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US