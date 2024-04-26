‘The Exorcism’ trailer: Russell Crowe plays an exorcist in desperate need of an exorcism

April 26, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Vertical has unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming horror film, The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Simpkins. The trailer revolves around Crowe’s character, Anthony Miller, an actor grappling with personal demons while shooting a supernatural horror movie. Simpkins portrays Miller’s estranged daughter, questioning the source of his unraveling.

The cast also includes Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, David Hyde Pierce, Adrian Pasdar, Tracey Bonner, and Josh Warren. The film marks Worthington’s horror debut, having recently reprised his role as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s billion dollar Avatar franchise.

The Exorcism adds to Crowe’s recent foray into horror following his roles in The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) and Sleeping Dogs (2024). Simpkins, familiar with the genre from her appearances in the Fear Street trilogy, 2015’s Hangman and other horror projects, brings her genre experience to the table.

Joshua John Miller serves as director and co-wrote the script with his partner M.A. Fortin. The Exorcism marks Miller and Fortin’s second feature, after the 2015 horror comedy The Final Girls.

The Exorcism is currently scheduled for release on 7 June, 2024.