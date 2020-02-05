It’s a wrap for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘The Eternals’

Set to play Sersi, one of the younger Eternals, Gemma Chan announced to her followers on Instagram that the Marvel Cinematic Universe project has finished filming. Chan, also known for her roles in Crazy, Rich Asians and Humans, captioned the February 4 post, “Wrapped. Thank you to my castmates and our talented, hardworking crew that got us over the finish line. #Eternals.”

The actor, sporting a baseball cap with the fim’s title on it, took a selfie at Pinewood Studios in the UK where much of filming took place.

The Eternals are a group of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for 35,000 years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced eight of the Eternals who will be in the upcoming movie at San Diego Comic Con (July 2019) and an additional three characters at Disney's D23 Expo (August 2019).

The Chloé Zhao-directed film, set to release on November 6, is gender-swapping a few of the original characters, including Ajax and Sprite. The main and supporting cast include Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee and Kit Harrington.