‘The End’ trailer: Tilda Swinton and George Mackay sing for survival in Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical

The trailer for Joshua Oppenheimer’s anticipated, The End has been released, starring Tilda Swinton as a mother who has safeguarded her family in a bunker for decades following an environmental catastrophe, and George Mackay as her son, who has never set foot outside. Michael Shannon plays the father, while Moses Ingram portrays a mysterious stranger who disrupts their carefully controlled underground life.

Set twenty-five years after the world became uninhabitable, the official synopsis reveals a family grappling with the challenges of maintaining hope and normalcy in their luxurious bunker. Their routine is shattered with the arrival of Ingram’s character, sparking curiosity in Mackay’s naïve son and unraveling the family’s fragile sense of unity.

Renowned for his documentary work in The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence, Oppenheimer makes his narrative feature debut with The End, co-writing the script with Ramus Heisterberg. The film has already made waves at the Toronto International Film Festival and Telluride, and is set to be released by Neon in the U.S. on December 6.