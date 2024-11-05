GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The End’ trailer: Tilda Swinton and George Mackay sing for survival in Joshua Oppenheimer’s apocalyptic musical

Set twenty-five years after the world became uninhabitable, the official synopsis reveals a family grappling with the challenges of maintaining hope and normalcy in their luxurious bunker

Published - November 05, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The End’

A still from ‘The End’ | Photo Credit: Neon

The trailer for Joshua Oppenheimer’s anticipated, The End has been released, starring Tilda Swinton as a mother who has safeguarded her family in a bunker for decades following an environmental catastrophe, and George Mackay as her son, who has never set foot outside. Michael Shannon plays the father, while Moses Ingram portrays a mysterious stranger who disrupts their carefully controlled underground life.

‘Presence’ trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s latest haunted house horror is shot from the ghost’s POV

Set twenty-five years after the world became uninhabitable, the official synopsis reveals a family grappling with the challenges of maintaining hope and normalcy in their luxurious bunker. Their routine is shattered with the arrival of Ingram’s character, sparking curiosity in Mackay’s naïve son and unraveling the family’s fragile sense of unity.

Renowned for his documentary work in The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence, Oppenheimer makes his narrative feature debut with The End, co-writing the script with Ramus Heisterberg. The film has already made waves at the Toronto International Film Festival and Telluride, and is set to be released by Neon in the U.S. on December 6.

Published - November 05, 2024 02:40 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.