‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ head writers decline to return to show

October 05, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

While The Drew Barrymore Show prepares to go back on air, three of its co-head writers have refused to return, Variety reported.

The update comes a few days after Barrymore faced backlash for announcing a return to production before the strike by Hollywood writers concluded.

With the Writers Guild of America strike now over, the show is set to return on air on October 16. However, as per a source, Variety reported that writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have declined an offer to return. New writers are now being interviewed to replace the trio.

Last month, Barrymore announced plans for her talk show to return before the guild reached a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, publicly doubling down on her decision with a now-deleted apology video posted on social media, in which she stated "I own this choice" regarding the return. After that statement only amplified the controversy, Barrymore reversed her decision two days later.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon," Barrymore wrote on Instagram on September 17.

The Drew Barrymore Show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City.