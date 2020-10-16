Movies

The Dhanush and Anirudh combo is back together

One of the most iconic actor-composer combos in modern-day Tamil cinema is back after a gap of five years!

DnA, as they popularly known — Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander — are collaborating again for the former’s 44th film. Production house Sun Pictures confirmed the news on social media with a tribute video to the duo.

Anirudh made his debut with Dhanush's 3, and since then, delivered several successful albums in Dhanush’s films like Velaiyilla Pattathari, Maari and Thanga Magan.

Accoring to reports, the new project will be directed by Mithran R Jawahar, who has worked with Dhanush in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thanthiram and also has Karnan with Mari Selvaraj, while Anirudh’s next release will be Vijay’s Master along with Indian 2 in the pipeline.

