‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel in the works with original screenwriter tapped to return

A sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada is in the works. The original movie, which starred Meryl Streep as the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, was a major success, grossing $326.7 million worldwide. The sequel is expected to bring back the iconic character, with Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter of the original film, in talks to return.

Details about the cast are still under wraps, but there are rumors that the storyline will focus on Priestly’s career as she navigates the challenges of the declining magazine industry. Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is also rumored to play a significant role, now as a powerful executive for a luxury group whose advertising dollars are crucial for Priestly’s magazine.

The original The Devil Wears Prada was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, which drew from her experiences working as a personal assistant to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The film was not only a box office triumph but also received critical acclaim. Meryl Streep earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Priestly. The movie also earned a nomination for Best Costume Design, thanks to Patricia Field’s distinctive styling.

Since the original film’s release, fans have eagerly awaited news of a sequel. The film’s main cast, including Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, have kept interest alive through various reunions and interviews. Most recently, they reunited on stage at the SAG Awards and reflected on their experiences during the film’s production in Variety’sActors on Actors series.

In addition to the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada has also been adapted into a stage musical, with previews currently running in London’s West End. The musical features an original score by Elton John, direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, and Vanessa Williams in the role of Miranda Priestly.