HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Devil on Trial’ trailer: Netflix documentary explores the chilling ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ murder case

Slated to release on the streaming platform on October 17, the documentary directed by Christopher Holt recounts the first and the only time ‘demonic possession’ was used as a defense in a US murder trial

October 05, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Devil on Trial’

A still from ‘The Devil on Trial’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix on Wednesday released the trailer of its upcoming documentary series The Devil on Trial. Slated to release on the streaming platform on October 17, the documentary directed by Christopher Holt recounts the chilling murder trial that took place in the 80s in the United States in which ‘demonic possession’ was officially used as a defence — the first and last case to do so.

ALSO READ
‘The Nun II’ movie review: A silly gothic sequel with an insubstantial plot

Using real home videos, reenactments, and interviews with the people who were involved in the case, the documentary tells the story of 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson who stood on trial for murdering his 40-year-old landlord, Alan Bono, and defended that he did it under the influence of demonic possession.

ALSO READ
‘Saw X’ movie review: Tobin Bell’s gory, bloody sequel restores the franchise to its former glory

The story begins months before the murder when Johnson’s girlfriend’s 11-year-old brother David showed all signs of demonic possession, including speaking in Latin and being thrown on air, to the shock of Ed and Lorraine Warren, demonologists and paranormal investigators. Unfortunately, it is believed that the demon ended up possessing Johnson and lead to the murder that sparked one of the most infamous murder trials in history.

Notably, the case was also made into a feature film, the 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

ALSO READ:James Wan: ‘The Conjuring 4’ could be the last in the franchise

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / documentary films / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.