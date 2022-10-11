‘The Devil in the White City’: After Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits Hulu series

The TV adaptation Erik Larson’s best-seller of the same name hails from executive producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 18:36 IST

Director Todd Field | Photo Credit: JOEL C RYAN

Just days after it was revealed that actor Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, filmmaker Todd Field who was on board as the director and executive producer has exited the project. A search for a new director is underway.

Hailing from executive producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, the series is a TV adaptation of author Erik Larson’s best-seller of the same name. The project, which was originally developed as a film and TV series since DiCaprio optioned the property in 2010, scored a formal series order at Hulu in August this year

The story of the novel follows Daniel H Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the fair’s shadow.

The series has Sam Shaw on board to write, showrun, and executive produce. DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson executive produce alongside Scorsese. Reese, Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, and Mark Lafferty also executive produce. The Devil in the White City is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s ABC Signature.

Meanwhile, Field’s most recent film, the Cate Blanchett-led drama feature, Tár debuted at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

