‘The Day of the Jackal’ teaser: Eddie Redmayne plays a smart assassin

Eddie Redmayne plays a highly smart assassin in the upcoming series The Day of the Jackal. The teaser for the Peacock and Sky series was revealed during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024.

The official description of the series reads, “Jackal (Redmayne) is a contract killer, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.”

Who is The Jackal?



The Day of the Jackal arrives November 7 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/M7YKLOdN1n — Peacock (@peacock) July 27, 2024

Ronan Bennet is the writer while Brian Kirk is the director of the series. The duo will executive produce the project with Redmayne. Other executive producers are Gareth Neame, Night Marchant, Sam Hoyle and Sue Naegle.

Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara are the other actors in the series. The Day of the Jackal will premiere on November 7.