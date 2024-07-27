GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Day of the Jackal’ teaser: Eddie Redmayne plays a smart assassin

Eddie Redmayne stars as a deadly assassin in ‘The Day of the Jackal’, a thriller series set to premiere on November 7

Published - July 27, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Day of the Jackal’.

Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Day of the Jackal’. | Photo Credit: Peacock/YouTube

Eddie Redmayne plays a highly smart assassin in the upcoming series The Day of the Jackal. The teaser for the Peacock and Sky series was revealed during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024.

'The Good Nurse' movie review: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain's medical thriller never quite finds a beat

The official description of the series reads, “Jackal (Redmayne) is a contract killer, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.”

Ronan Bennet is the writer while Brian Kirk is the director of the series. The duo will executive produce the project with Redmayne. Other executive producers are Gareth Neame, Night Marchant, Sam Hoyle and Sue Naegle.

ALSO READ:Eddie Redmayne says his trans role in ‘The Danish Girl’ was ‘a mistake’

Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara are the other actors in the series. The Day of the Jackal will premiere on November 7.

English cinema / World cinema / television

